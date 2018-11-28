App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2018 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Triumph to launch 6 new bikes in India by June 2019

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

British superbike maker Triumph Motorcycles said it plans to launch six new products in India by June next year.

The company, which has completed five years in India, also aims to grow its sales in the country by 10-12 percent annually going ahead.

“Our aim is to further grow 10-12 percent each year going forward. We are entering our sixth year in India with a very positive outlook and before June 2019, we plan to launch six new products,” Triumph Motorcycles India General Manager Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.

It would be a mix of new and facelifts of the current models, he added.

The company also intends to expand its sales network from the current 16 dealerships to 25 over the next 3-4 years, he said.

"For Triumph, the growth has been phenomenal in the last five years," Farooq said on the company's performance in India over the last five years.

He added that the spread and contribution from smaller towns is increasing and the company expects the tier II towns to propel the next leg of growth in the industry.

"India continues to be an important market for Triumph globally," he added.

The company sells 13 superbike models, including variants priced between Rs 7.7-22 lakh in India.
First Published on Nov 28, 2018 06:18 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Triumph Motorcycles

