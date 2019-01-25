Triumph Thruxton TFC will have only 750 individually numbered units

Triumph is known for their beautiful retro-styled bikes in addition to their sports and touring heritage. But what happens when they decide they want factory customs? You get drop-dead gorgeous bikes.

A new line of limited edition bikes has been announced that Triumph calls the Triumph Factory Customs, or TFC for short. Images of the first have already been released and it is every bit as lovely as you would expect. It is a lighter, more powerful version of Thruxton R. And of course, limited means only 750 of the Triumph Thruxton TFC will ever be made.

At 107 PS, the upgraded 1,200cc Bonneville engine will make 10 PS more power than the Thruxton R. The bike is also a whole 5 kg lighter thanks to the carbon fibre bodywork that includes the one-piece front fairing, seat cowl, front mudguard and silencer end-caps. The tank will feature a aluminium-finished inserts and gold pin-striping along the fairing and seat cowl.

What makes each Thruxton TFC special however, is the billet-machined top yoke that will feature the TFC branding along with an individually-numbered plaque.

Other features include a tinted screen, black multi-spoked wheels, leather seats, black Ohlins RSU springs, black engine covers and a black tail tiny kit. The bike gets and upgraded set of riding modes – Rain, Road and Sport – that will be unique to the TFC.

Bookings for the Triumph Thruxton TFC have already begun in UK with the price at 17,500 pounds (approx. Rs 16.3 lakh). For perspective, the Thruxton R is priced at Rs 12,400 pounds (approx. Rs 11.5 lakh) making the TFC a whole 5,000 pounds (approx. Rs 4.6 lakh) more premium.