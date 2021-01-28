MARKET NEWS

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS launched in India; gets a whole generation change for the new year

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 has been built from the ground up and while it replaces the Speed Triple 1050, the two bikes share very few features.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 01:52 PM IST

Triumph India has just launched the Speed Triple 1200 RS in India at Rs 16.95 lakh, ex-showroom. The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 has been built from the ground up and while it replaces the Speed Triple 1050, the two bikes share very few features.

The design, for example, is probably the biggest change. It gets a bulky aggressive looking tank, sleek headlamps that come straight from the Street Triple RS and a new side mounted exhaust can instead of the high-mounted one from its predecessor. The single-sided swingarm has been left intact however, so that’s a plus.

As for the chassis, there is a new cast aluminium frame that is 17 percent lighter and suspension is handled by fully adjustable Ohlins at both ends. The alloys are lighter, too, and these come shod with Metzeler Racetec RR tyres. Braking is handled by Brembo Stylemas up front on two 300 mm discs and a Brembo twin-piston caliper at the rear.

Powering the new Speed Triple 1200 is an all-new 1160cc inline triple engine that is capable of churning out 180PS of maximum power and 125Nm of peak torque. This is 30PS and 8Nm more than its predecessor, the Speed Triple 1050. Triumph has also managed to make the engine 7 kg lighter with a new intake and a new exhaust system. All of these weight savings adds up to a total of 10 kg in weight savings giving the bike a 198 kg in wet weight.

Features have been added too. The new 5-inch TFT instrument cluster allows for the My Connectivity system which also allows for navigation, GoPro controls and a keyless ignition system. Electronics include five riding modes, an IMU assisted traction control and cornering ABS.

Bookings for the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS are open across the country at Rs 1 lakh, but the company has said that only 30 units of the motorcycle will be available initially.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 28, 2021 01:52 pm

