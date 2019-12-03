Triumph Motorcycles to unveil Tiger 900 - what has been upgraded?

The motorcycle will be equipped with a new pair of LED headlights, along with a slimmer face.
British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph will be unveiling the Tiger 900 today. It is a more powerful and upgraded replacement to its Tiger 800 with a bigger engine and lighter components.
The motorcycle will be equipped with a new pair of LED headlights, along with a slimmer face. It also gets a narrower and tighter fuel tank, which could make it easier for the rider to grip the motorcycle.
Triumph also seems to have upgraded the front fender, beak, windscreen and the sump guard, which is now a plastic unit in place of the aluminium one on the current-gen model.
It is also expected to get a new bolted-on subframe, a new aluminium swingarm and sidewall-laced spoke rims. The company has also replaced the XR and XC variants of the previous Tiger with the GT and Rally models of the Tiger 900.
Though the company has not revealed the motorcycle's performance figures, it is expected that it will be equipped with a BSVI-compliant, inline-three-cylinder engine with increased capacity over the previous unit. It should make around 110PS of maximum power, though its torque figure is yet to be revealed.Triumph is expected to launch the Tiger by mid-2020 with an expected updated price range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Ducati Multistrada 950, among others.