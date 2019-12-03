App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Triumph Motorcycles to unveil Tiger 900 - what has been upgraded?

The motorcycle will be equipped with a new pair of LED headlights, along with a slimmer face.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Triumph Tiger 800 XCa
Triumph Tiger 800 XCa

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph will be unveiling the Tiger 900 today. It is a more powerful and upgraded replacement to its Tiger 800 with a bigger engine and lighter components.

The motorcycle will be equipped with a new pair of LED headlights, along with a slimmer face. It also gets a narrower and tighter fuel tank, which could make it easier for the rider to grip the motorcycle.

Triumph also seems to have upgraded the front fender, beak, windscreen and the sump guard, which is now a plastic unit in place of the aluminium one on the current-gen model.

Close

It is also expected to get a new bolted-on subframe, a new aluminium swingarm and sidewall-laced spoke rims. The company has also replaced the XR and XC variants of the previous Tiger with the GT and Rally models of the Tiger 900.

related news

Though the company has not revealed the motorcycle’s performance figures, it is expected that it will be equipped with a BSVI-compliant, inline-three-cylinder engine with increased capacity over the previous unit. It should make around 110PS of maximum power, though its torque figure is yet to be revealed.

Triumph is expected to launch the Tiger by mid-2020 with an expected updated price range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Ducati Multistrada 950, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 03:05 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #tiger #trends #Triumph

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.