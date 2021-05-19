Triumph India launches Street Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200 special editions

Triumph India has launched limited editions of the both their scrambler bikes, the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition and the Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm.

Both bikes will be available in only limited numbers and with the launch of the Street Twin Gold Line last year, the new launches will take the company’s count of limited-edition bikes to three.

Both bikes feature just cosmetic updates, but both are unique in their own way. The Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm starts off with a matte Storm Grey and Ironstone paint scheme, body painted high-level mudguard and a premium tail tidy kit, all of it standard. Then there is also a heavy-duty skid plate, a headlight grille and rubber knee-grips.

As for the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition, while it stays identical to the XE which is the offroad-oriented version of the Scrambler 1200s. What it does get is a host of custom accessories as standard to for a higher spec’ed bike. The other unique thing about the Steve McQueen Edition is the exclusive Competition Green paint scheme complete with gold accents and lettering.

Mechanically, the bikes the remain standard with the Street Scrambler getting a 65PS 900cc twin-cylinder engine and the Scrambler 1200 getting a 90PS 1200cc twin.

Both bikes are already offered in limited numbers across the globe and about 25 units of each bike have been allotted to the Indian market. The Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm is priced at Rs 9.65 lakh while the Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen commands Rs 13.75 lakh.