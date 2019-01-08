App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trekking along: Benelli's TRK 502 could shake up the off-roader segment

A list of features of Benelli’s upcoming adventure tourer.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Benelli TRK 250 | The much awaited Benelli TRK 250 was finally unveiled. Powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled engine the Adventure tourer gets 24.5 PS of power and 21 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. (Image source: Benelli)
Benelli TRK 250 | The much awaited Benelli TRK 250 was finally unveiled. Powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled engine the Adventure tourer gets 24.5 PS of power and 21 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. (Image source: Benelli)
Whatsapp

Chinese-owned Italian bike maker Benelli has produced consistently satisfying motorcycles throughout its legacy of more than a century.

Now, with the adventure segment gaining popularity rapidly, Benelli has set its sights on the sub-600 CC engine capacity and is set to unveil its TRK 502.

With its launch date just around the corner, here is a list of features of Benelli TRK 502:

1. Engine

related news

Sporting a compact yet powerful 499 CC twin cylinder engine, Benelli has kept its signature trait of making high performance, low capacity engines. Producing an estimated 47.6 BHP and 45 Nm of torque, the engine will give a thrilling but not overwhelming off-road experience. Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine could give the rider a smooth and hassle-free ride.

2. Brakes

The TRK 502 comes with dual 320 mm discs at the front and a single 260 mm disc behind. This homologation of parts seems to be the way to save costs on spares and after-sales service. Naturally, a dual channel ABS comes as standard.

3. Suspension

Benelli has been thoughtful enough to provide the TRK with USD forks, which will increase stability and decrease rider feedback on rough terrain or in times of emergencies.

4. Tires

Benelli’s upcoming adventure tourer wears the same shoes as its younger sibling, the TNT 300. A 120/70-ZR17 at the front and a 160/60-ZR17 at the back, the TRK 502 has its feet placed firmly on the ground. And considering Benelli’s generosity, it might even come with Pirellis as standard.

5. Pricing

The most important factor in deciding a motorcycle’s fate is sales. Benelli has agreed to keep the price of its upcoming off-roader at a surprisingly low Rs 4 lakh margin. Although the exact figures are not yet disclosed, a small price range like that could redefine the entire motorcycling market in India.

Nevertheless, we have to wait till February to see how the bike fares in the Indian market.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #India

