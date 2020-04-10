Toyota Yaris to get commercial variant for taxi drivers, fleet operators

The Toyota Yaris has been on sale for a while now and, for the most part, has been offered mainly to private buyers. This is set to change now, with Toyota focusing on sales of the Yaris by introducing a new fleet variant replete with a speed-limiter.

Speaking with auto publisher Autocar, Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and customer service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “There are different segments that open up as the market opens up. So, from that point of view, how do we get more segment-associated features added or deleted? Maybe make it more attractive for the taxi customer; because while the Etios is not there, we have the Yaris to offer for that customer. Very soon, we should be looking at the possibility of a specced-down Yaris.”

Toyota just recently pulled the plug on the Etios sedan and, at the moment, the Yaris is the only sedan the company has on offer on Indian shores and while Yaris was available in seven different variants, there was never a variant that was commercially available for taxis and fleet operators.

Mechanically, the Yaris gets a 1.5-litre engine churning out 107 PS of power. The base trim of the Yaris gets features like projector headlamps, cooled glovebox, height adjustable driver’s seat, remote locking, power windows and electrically adjustable OVRMs. You can expect a shortened list when Toyota rolls out the commercial sedan to keep prices low.

Currently, the Yaris retails at a starting price of Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base J (Optional) trim.