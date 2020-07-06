Toyota Yaris prices hiked up to Rs 1,68,000; some variants dropped

Toyota India has gone ahead and silently raised prices for the Yaris sedan by between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,68,000. This change depends on the variant you wish to purchase, but the company has also decided to drop a few variants of the Yaris.

The Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 106 Ps of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. This is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Just recently, Toyota had also launched the fleet variant of the Yaris on the Government e Marketplace (GeM) starting at Rs 9.12 lakh.

As for the dropped variants, Toyota has decided to do away with three of its top of the line Yaris: the V MT, V CVT and the VX MT.

While the J MT and J CVT sees a hike of Rs 1,68,000, the Optional variants see a partial rise of Rs 10,000. The G MT and G CVT see a price rise of Rs 1,20,000, while their Optional variants see a Rs 20,000 rise. The V MT Optional and the V CVT Optional variantssee a price hike of only Rs 1,000.