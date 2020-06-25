App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota Yaris fleet variant launched on Government eMarketplace

The Toyota Yaris in the fleet essentially replaces the Etios, a sedan that was discontinued in April.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Toyota has just launched the Yaris fleet variant on India’s Government e Marketplace (GeM) at Rs 9.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The fleet variant will only be available with manual transmission and a single petrol engine.



The fleet-spec Yaris is still full of features. It gets a two-tone interior scheme, adjustable front and rear headrests, front and rear arm rests, power windows, manual AC and rear charging outlet. It also gets power adjustable outer rear view mirror (ORVMs), manual day and night inside rear view mirrors and remote central locking.

In terms of safety, the fleet-spec Yaris gets seven airbags, ABS and EBD along with brake assist. The car also gets rear parking sensors as standard, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist and auto headlamps and wipers.

related news

In terms of powertrain options, at present, the fleet-spec Yaris only gets the 1.5-litre petrol engine. This produces 107 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque. There is no CNG option available as of now, but one can be expected in the future.

Commenting on the development, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM, said, “Toyota Yaris is a preferred choice in the segment for its world-class safety, quality, durability and reliability features. The listing of Yaris on the GeM will now ensure that car buyers from central and state governments will have a wider choice in the sedan category. We are cognizant that several government undertakings are moving towards procurement from GeM in the post-COVID world and we want to ease their buying experience.”

The Toyota Etios did extremely well in the fleet segment and the Yaris, essentially being its replacement, could do well too. The Yaris will primarily be available in a Super White paint scheme but other paint options should be available on request.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 05:36 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Toyota #Toyota Yaris

