Toyota Yaris facelift teased ahead of international unveiling

Internationally, the Toyota Yaris is a hatchback, but sedan that we know as the Yaris is called the Vios and that car is all set to be updated and unveiled on July 25, 2020. The company has already released teaser images ahead of its unveiling tomorrow in the Philippines.

This will be the car’s second proper update since 2013, but the car was introduced in India only in 2018. It did get a minor revision since then, but the new Yaris will get a more wholesome update.

Design-wise, the new Yaris will take inspiration from the other sedans in Toyota’s lineup. For example, the front fascia is updated with a new bumper and a larger two-part grille. The headlamps look like LED units wrapped around the front with chrome accents running across the width while the foglamp housings have changed too. There is no view of the rear just yet, but we expect changes in the bumper to match with the one up-front as well as in the tail lamps.

The interiors may change as well with some new materials being added as well as features. Expect some more creature comforts and maybe a new infotainment system as well. Safety-wise, the Yaris is already impressive and that should continue into the new generation. Mechanicals, however, are not expected to change and will run with the existing engine options.

As for India, the Yaris hasn’t seen success but it will be offered to fleet owners and has been launched on Government eMarketplace.