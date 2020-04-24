App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled for Japan and Europe markets

The Yaris Cross was to be debuted initially at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto show has been cancelled. The new SUV will sit below the global Toyota C-HR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Toyota has just unveiled its latest compact SUV for the Japanese and European markets, the Toyota Yaris Cross. It is essentially a Yaris hatchback that has been re-engineered into a bigger SUV.

The Yaris Cross was to be debuted initially at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto show has been cancelled. The new SUV will sit below the global Toyota C-HR.

The Yaris cross has been styled in line with Toyota’s design language taking bits and pieces from the Yaris hatchback as well as Toyota’s bigger SUVs. It gets a split grille set up with headlights mounted high up on the front face. The side gets strong wheel arches while the rear end gets nice sharp lines.

Close

The car stands at 4,180 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall. Wheel base is calculated at 2,560 mm and the top-spec variant of the Yaris Cross will ride on 18 inch rims.

related news

Powering the SUV will be a single 1.5-litre petrol engine in conjunction with an electric motor churning out 117 PS of power. The car will be propelled using the primarily the front two wheels but in low traction conditions, the AWD system will be engaged automatically.

Two transmission options will be offered – a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The company also claims that the combustion engine has a thermal efficiency of 40 percent when powering the front wheels.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is expected to go on sale in Japan this year and in Europe by mid-2021.

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Toyota #Toyota Yaris Cross

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Coronavirus pandemic | For SoftBank's founder Son, COVID-19 turns vision to illusion

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Apple reportedly launching 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad Air in 2020

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Lockdown impact: Ramayan, Mahabharat are luring TV viewers, as well as advertisers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.