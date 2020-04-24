Toyota Yaris Cross unveiled for Japan and Europe markets

Toyota has just unveiled its latest compact SUV for the Japanese and European markets, the Toyota Yaris Cross. It is essentially a Yaris hatchback that has been re-engineered into a bigger SUV.

The Yaris Cross was to be debuted initially at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auto show has been cancelled. The new SUV will sit below the global Toyota C-HR.

The Yaris cross has been styled in line with Toyota’s design language taking bits and pieces from the Yaris hatchback as well as Toyota’s bigger SUVs. It gets a split grille set up with headlights mounted high up on the front face. The side gets strong wheel arches while the rear end gets nice sharp lines.

The car stands at 4,180 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall. Wheel base is calculated at 2,560 mm and the top-spec variant of the Yaris Cross will ride on 18 inch rims.

Powering the SUV will be a single 1.5-litre petrol engine in conjunction with an electric motor churning out 117 PS of power. The car will be propelled using the primarily the front two wheels but in low traction conditions, the AWD system will be engaged automatically.

Two transmission options will be offered – a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The company also claims that the combustion engine has a thermal efficiency of 40 percent when powering the front wheels.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is expected to go on sale in Japan this year and in Europe by mid-2021.