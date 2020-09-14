Toyota Yaris Black limited edition breaks cover for India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled a new limited edition Yaris called the Yaris Black and it gets an all-black treatment.

In India, the Toyota Yaris is available with only a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine capable of producing 107 PS and 140 Nm.

Transmission options include both a manual as well as an automatic CVT. The car was launched in India back in 2018 but hasn’t seen much success when it comes to sales.

The changes to the Black edition are, as the name suggests, a complete black treatment. The headlamps feature chrome accents as do the tail lamp. And the side gets new dual-tone alloys.

On the inside, there is new ambient lighting on the doors and the seats get black highlights to accentuate the black theme.

Everything else on the inside remains the same. It gets a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, MID, cruise control and keyless entry and push-button start. Safety kit as well includes seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD and ESC.

The prices for the new Toyota Yaris Black hasn’t been announced yet, but expect a Rs 15,000 hike on the V(0) trim which starts at Rs 12.09 lakh.