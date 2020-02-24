Toyota Vellfire to launch in India on February 26: Price, specs, features

Among the short list of luxury MPVs in India, Kia recently joined the fray with the Carnival. Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota also confirmed its entry in the segment when it announced the launch date of the Vellfire MPV in India.

The Vellfire will be a direct competitor to the Kia Carnival and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and is equipped with suitable features. It gets the company’s signature ‘samurai armour’ grille in the front along with a split headlight setup and chrome finish. The rear-end gets prominent tail lamps with chrome accents as well.

The interior is equipped with a lounge command control that can be used to control seats, temperature and the infotainment system. It has a prominent set of middle row seats with dedicated armrests, extended thigh support, wood inserts and copious amounts of leather. It also gets a VIP spotlight and dedicated smartphone cubicles. Toyota has also equipped the Vellfire with a powered front passenger seat with extended thigh support.

The Vellfire gets a prominent dashboard with silver and wooden inserts, as well as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity. The owners also get a secondary 13-inch display with HDMI and WiFi support.

Other interior amenities include private screens, powered seats with memory function, a one-touch button for the seats and the panoramic window, chauffeur controls, power sliding doors and a dual sunroof. Toyota has also added a 17-speaker audio system from JBL, a 3-zone AC, 16 colour roof ambient lighting, green-tinted and acoustic glass. Safety features include 7 airbags, hill start assist, and tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), among others.

Toyota has equipped the Vellfire with a 2.5-litre petrol engine aided with hybrid synergy drive. It makes 115PS of maximum power, 198Nm of peak torque and sends power to all four wheels via an electronic 4WD system. However, it gets two motors, one on each axle, that make an additional 200PS combined. The default power delivery is split 60:40 between electric and internal combustion engine. This is changed to exclusive petrol power when the battery runs out.

The Vellfire will be launched in India on February 26 and should carry a price tag around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in four colour options, including Black, Burning Black, White Pearl and Graphite Metallic, while interior options will include beige and black colour options. It is homologated in India and will be imported from Japan via the CBU route.