Toyota to sell Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno under own badge

As many as 25,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchbacks will be supplied each year to Toyota Motor Corporation for sale, making it the first cross-badged product of the two auto makers, according to a report by Mint.

Toyota will be selling the Baleno units through its own dealership network starting from the first quarter of the next fiscal year, the report suggests.

The model is currently manufactured at Suzuki’s factory in Gujarat. The car will undergo minor changes to its interiors and exteriors, including head lamps, tail lamps and front grille before being delivered to Toyota, the report adds.

A person aware of the development told the newspaper, “The decision has already been taken by both the headquarters in Japan and the first vehicle to be launched will be Baleno.”

“The changes to be made have already been approved as well and both the companies have already decided on the number of vehicles to be supplied,” the person added.

Launched in 2015, Baleno has an average monthly sale of around 15,000, the report adds.

Moneycontrol had reported in March that Maruti Suzuki will launch a battery-run electric car in 2020, which will be developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation under an alliance announced in 2017.

According to the alliance, both companies will sell each other’s products in India. The report suggests that Suzuki will later supply Vitara Brezza to Toyota at a later stage.

In return, Toyota will supply its Corolla sedan to Maruti Suzuki. The car will be sold through Maruti’s dealer network.

Renault-Nissan Alliance and Volkswagen-Skoda have attempted a similar cross-badged product line in the past. Renault Duster, Nissan Terrano, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid were part of similar strategies.