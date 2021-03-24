English
Toyota to reinvest in Isuzu to partner on connected commercial vehicles, fuel cells: Report

Reuters
March 24, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Toyota Motor Corp will reinvest in Isuzu Motors Ltd to work together on connected commercial vehicles and fuel cells, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

