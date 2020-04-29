Toyota to launch rebadged Vitara Brezza, Urban Cruiser SUV

Toyota is all set to launch its first compact SUV for the Indian market and, although it is just a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, there are going to be a good few changes to differentiate the two cars.

Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation already signed an MoU to explore opportunities and, in 2019, the two auto manufacturers decided to share models for the Indian markets. The first of this new collaboration was the rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Toyota Glanza and now the second is a rebadged Vitara Brezza called the Urban Cruiser.

According to auto publisher, Autocar, the new-ish SUV from Toyota is expected to be launched in August depending on how the coronavirus pandemic plays out. At the moment, there is no real idea of what the SUV will look like, but we are told that there will be some key changes.

Design-wise, Toyota is expected to change a lot of the plastic parts such as the bumpers and a little tweak on the rear. Headlights and tail lamps are expected to be mildly altered, too, and the alloy rims from the Brezza are likely to be put to use on the Urban Cruiser as well.

The next change will be the interiors with Toyota wanting to give the car a slightly more premium feel. As for the electronics on the inside, there will probably be no changes on that front.

Toyota is also expected to bring in the Urban Cruiser with hybrid tech on the manual version as well. The Vitara Brezza currently offers a mild hybrid technology only on the automatic variant.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be produced on the same line as the Vitara Brezza and prices, too, aren’t expected to change by much.