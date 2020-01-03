App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota to begin bookings of BSVI Fortuner, Innova Crysta from this month

Currently, the Innova Crysta is offered with three diesel options and the company has decided to continue with the diesel powertrain options.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image: Toyota Innova Crysta
Representational Image: Toyota Innova Crysta

Soon after confirming the arrival of the BSVI Innova Crysta in January, Toyota has reportedly decided to begin accepting bookings by mid-January. According to Autocar, the Japanese carmaker will also accept bookings for the new Fortuner, which is due for a launch soon.

Currently, the Innova Crysta is offered with three diesel options. These include a 2.4-litre diesel engine which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 343 Nm of peak torque, a 2.8-litre diesel unit which makes 174 PS and 350 Nm and a 2.7-litre petrol engine making 166 PS and 245 Nm. The Fortuner gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine making 177 PS of maximum power and 450 Nm of peak torque while sharing its petrol option with the Innova Crysta.

The company has decided to continue with its diesel powertrain options even as many automobile manufacturers are pulling the plug on their diesel options. This is due to the upcoming BSVI emission norms which enforces stringent carbon regulations. Toyota’s first BSVI car will be the Yaris, though its updated version is yet to be launched. The sedan commands a premium of Rs 11,000 over its predecessor due to this update.

Close
The Innova Crysta and the Fortuner are expected to receive a substantial price hike over their current price ranges due to the upgrades, too. Currently, Toyota has priced the Innova Crysta between Rs 14.93 lakh to Rs 22.43 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Fortuner between Rs 28.73 lakh to Rs 33.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Jan 3, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Auto #Fortuner #Innova #Innova Crysta #Technology #Toyota #trends

