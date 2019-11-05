Toyota Raize debut tomorrow: What to expect?

Toyota is gearing up to introduce its latest sub-compact SUV tomorrow, the Raize. Ahead of its global reveal slated for tomorrow, its specs sheet was leaked which gives us an idea of what to expect.

Toyota is expected to offer the Raize in four trim options with an additional option of choosing between 2WD and 4WD for all the trims. It is also offering a total of 11 colour options including eight monotone and three dual-tone colours.

The Raize will be equipped with a 996cc petrol engine which makes 98 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with a CVT gearbox only. However, considering Toyota’s joint venture with Maruti Suzuki, it can be safely expected that the car will be Maruti Suzuki’s engine options upon its launch in India.

The SUV has a Daihatsu Rocky-inspired design, though its front-end and headlamp bear signature Toyota styling. It is also expected to bear more similarities to the Rocky considering they share a platform. Toyota has also equipped the car with silver inserts, a floating touchscreen, driver-tilted air-conditioning vents and 369 litres of boot space.

It should be equipped with safety features such as collision warning, blindspot monitor, automatic high beam, brake control, and lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and panorama park assist, among others.