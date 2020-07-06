Toyota raises prices of Camry Hybrid sedan and Vellfire luxury MPV

Due to the rise in exchange rates, Toyota had announced that prices of two of its cars would have to be hiked, the Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire MPV.

The hike is the second one in as many months as Toyota had already raised the prices on most of its models last month. The Camry is now costlier by Rs 1.14 lakh, while the Vellfire is dearer by Rs 4 lakh.

In India, the Camry is brought as a semi-knocked down model. This is then assembled at the Bidadi facility in Karnataka. The Camry gets a 2.5-litre petrol engine capable of churning out 176 PS and 221 Nm while the electric motor produces 118 PS and 202 Nm.

The Vellfire on the other hand is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that produces 115 PS of power and 198 Nm of torque. Again two electric motors help: a 105 kW motor at the front and a 50 kW motor at the rear.

The Camry Hybrid is now priced at Rs 37.88 lakh while the Vellfire luxury MPV gets a sticker price of Rs 83.50 lakh. The price of the Toyota Fortuner has also increased by Rs 48,000 and now starts at Rs 28.66 lakh.