PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 10:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota launches its new fuel cell sedan, promising better performance and range

A year after presenting its prototype at the Tokyo Autoshow, Toyota is launching its new-generation Mirai, a pioneering vehicle model in hydrogen fuel cell energy. With better performance and longer range, this new Mirai will roll out in European dealerships through mid-2021.

AFP

As promised, the second generation of the hydrogen fuel cell electric Mirai displays much better range, with 850km on a single charge (according to Japanese standards) in comparison with 550km for the previous generation. The 2021 Mirai is also much more powerful, boasting a 128 kW engine, compared with 114 kW until now.

Borrowing the Lexus LS technical platform, the new Mirai goes from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive. The new Mirai has a lower center of gravity and a more rigid body. Toyota also revisited its design, with an extra seat (5) and a more streamlined shape. It also moves upmarket, each model featuring a multimedia digital 12.3-inch screen connected to a 14-speaker audio system. The sedan also includes electronic driver-assist features such as collision warning and lane departure warning system.

Hydrogen fuel cell cars can be driven long distances with zero carbon emissions, the cars turning hydrogen and oxygen into electricity and water. Moreover, charging takes only a few minutes, unlike electric vehicles. Unfortunately, infrastructures in many regions are not yet widespread enough to make the most of this type of vehicle although many countries are investing in that area.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 10:15 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology #Toyota #Toyota Mirai #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.