you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota launches Glanza in India; price starts at Rs 7.22 lakh

The Glanza comes equipped with features such as touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for smart phone based navigation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Japanese auto major Toyota on June 6 launched in India premium hatchback Glanza, its version of Suzuki's Baleno, which it is sourcing from its compatriot as part of their collaboration.

The Glanza has been tagged at an introductory price ranging from Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh.

Toyota, which is present in India through a joint venture with the Kirloskar group, is offering the Glanza only on two variants in 1.2 litre petrol engine with automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells its Baleno in both petrol and diesel engine options with four different variants with automatic transmission options priced between Rs 5.46 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh.

Commenting on the launch, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said, "in a dynamic market like India, it will be our constant endeavour to offer a range of options to our customers whose choices are governed by their mobility needs and expectations from brand."

TKM is offering warranty of 3 years/1 lakh kilometers that can be extended up to 5 years/2.2 lakh km.

The Glanza comes equipped with features such as touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for smart phone based navigation.

In March this year, Toyota and Suzuki expanded scope of collaboration including manufacturing of Suzuki-developed compact SUV Vitara Brezza at Toyota's plant in India from 2022.

The two companies had also stated that they were considering a concrete collaboration in new fields that would include Suzuki supplying its Ciaz sedan and Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle to Toyota in India in addition to the already agreed supplies of premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza.

The two partners had also agreed to extend their collaboration to Europe and Africa over and above their partnership in India. Suzuki will supply its India-produced vehicles -- Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga -- to Toyota for the African market as well.

Toyota on the other hand, will provide Suzuki its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technologies in India through local procurement of HEV systems, engines, and batteries, while also supplying THS (Toyota Hybrid System) to Suzuki in the global markets.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 01:25 pm

#Auto #Business #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki #Toyota #world

