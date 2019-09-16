App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota launches Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition in India

The company has not made any major changes to the premium SUV, except for some aesthetic additions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As a celebration for completing a decade since the Fortuner was first launched in India, Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota has launched the Fortuner TRD ‘Celebratory Edition’. Along with aesthetic changes, it has a limited production run of 300 units only.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Fortuner has been dominating the SUV segment since its launch way back in 2009 and today it is heartening to see this flagship model completing a glorious decade of undisputed leadership, emerging as the ‘SUV of choice’ for Indians across the country. Owing to an increase in average per capita income, this segment has grown over the years and among Toyota’s offerings, the Fortuner has enjoyed unwavering loyalty from customers who appreciate its exemplary driving experience in all terrains, unique sense of power, style, imposing road presence, adventure coupled with low cost of ownership and high resale value.

The company has not made any major changes to the premium SUV, except for some aesthetic additions. It gets restyled bumpers on both ends, along with a rear bumper-mounted spoiler. It also gets a radiator grille with the TRD badge, a dual-tone roof, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, dual-tone leather interiors with red stitching, the signature red TRD emblem as well as the Fortuner ’10 years’ Leadership emblem.

Close

Toyota is offering the Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition with only one engine option, which is a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder diesel unit making 177PS of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

related news

The company has sold close to 1,60,000 units of the Fortuner since its debut in 2009. Currently, the standard Fortuner has a price range of Rs 27.83 lakh to Rs 33.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). The special edition commands the premium price tag, with a price of Rs 33. 85 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Toyota #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.