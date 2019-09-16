Toyota launches Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition in India

As a celebration for completing a decade since the Fortuner was first launched in India, Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota has launched the Fortuner TRD ‘Celebratory Edition’. Along with aesthetic changes, it has a limited production run of 300 units only.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Fortuner has been dominating the SUV segment since its launch way back in 2009 and today it is heartening to see this flagship model completing a glorious decade of undisputed leadership, emerging as the ‘SUV of choice’ for Indians across the country. Owing to an increase in average per capita income, this segment has grown over the years and among Toyota’s offerings, the Fortuner has enjoyed unwavering loyalty from customers who appreciate its exemplary driving experience in all terrains, unique sense of power, style, imposing road presence, adventure coupled with low cost of ownership and high resale value.

The company has not made any major changes to the premium SUV, except for some aesthetic additions. It gets restyled bumpers on both ends, along with a rear bumper-mounted spoiler. It also gets a radiator grille with the TRD badge, a dual-tone roof, 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, dual-tone leather interiors with red stitching, the signature red TRD emblem as well as the Fortuner ’10 years’ Leadership emblem.

Toyota is offering the Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition with only one engine option, which is a 2.8-litre, 4-cylinder diesel unit making 177PS of maximum power and 450Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.