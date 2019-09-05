Toyota launches enhanced version of Yaris starting at Rs 8.65 lakh

Toyota has upgraded the Yaris with a new dual tone paint scheme and three additional trim levels. The new sedan will be available for Rs 8.65 lakh.

The three new trims are J (Optional), G (Optional and V (Optional). The first two trim are placed below the J and G trims and are fairly similar. The J and G trims however get seven airbags while the J (Optional) and G (Optional) gets only three airbags. The V (Optional) trim, in addition to the dual tone paint scheme, gets diamond cut alloy rims, leatherette seats and the grille too gets a black finish and wind mirrors.

Mechanically, the Yaris remains unchanged. It gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 107 PS of maximum power and 140 Nm of torque. There is no diesel option available but transmission includes both manual and automatic options.

Other updates include standard alloy wheels, seat-belt reminders for both driver and front passenger, speed alert and rear parking sensors. The V trim now also gets the 7-inch infotainment system previously available only on the top VX trim. It does however miss out on the Wi-Fi, mirror link and HDMI input from the VX.

Toyota is expecting sales to get a leg-up following the updates. The C-segment sedan starts with a price of Rs 8.65 lakh for the base J (Option) manual transmission trim while the top line VX trim automatic transmission is priced at Rs 14.07 lakh. The Toyota Yaris goes up against the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Vento.