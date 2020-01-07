App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota launches BSVI Innova Crysta with automatic gearbox

Toyota is offering the car with a price hike of Rs 31,000 to Rs 63,000 for the petrol models and Rs 59,000 to Rs 1.23 lakh for the diesel trims.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bookings for the BSVI Toyota Innova Crysta have begun and the company has made some minor changes. Along with discontinuing the signature 2.8-litre diesel engine option, the company is also offering an automatic gearbox for the 2.4-litre diesel and the 2.7-litre petrol engines.

Toyota is offering the car with a price hike of Rs 31,000 to Rs 63,000 for the petrol models and Rs 59,000 to Rs 1.23 lakh for the diesel trims. The company will also offer a new base ‘G’ diesel trim, which should get a price tag of Rs 16.14 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The 2.4-litre diesel option offered with the Innova makes 150 PS of maximum power and 343 Nm of peak torque while the petrol engine makes 166 PS and 245 Nm. Both engines can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic. The company is also offering Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Emergency Brake Signal (EBS) as standard across all variants.

The diesel options start from Rs 16.14 lakh and for the 2.4-litre, 7-seater manual version and go up to Rs 23.02 lakh for the automatic, while the petrol model has a price range of Rs 15.36 lakh to Rs 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 11:52 am

