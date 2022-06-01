English
    Toyota Kirloskar sales jump 14-fold to 10,216 units in May

    The company had dispatched just 707 units to dealerships in May last year amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST
    TOYOTA INNOVA CRYSTA

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday reported an over 14-fold increase in total vehicle sales to 10,216 units in May, as compared to the same month last year.

    "Demand continues to peak as we have very encouraging booking orders and enquiries for all our models,” TKM Associate Vice President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.

    The new Glanza has received an overwhelming response from customers as it is their trust and faith in the brand that helps the company perform better, he added.

    Other segment-leading models like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner continue to perform well and generate healthy booking orders, Sood noted.

    "The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, continue to garner strong demand and our focus going forward would be to meet the immediate needs of our customers,” he added.
    PTI
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 12:46 pm
