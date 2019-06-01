App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota Kirloskar sales down 6% at 13,066 units in May

In the domestic market, the company reported sales of 12,138 units last month, down 7.4 percent as compared to 13,113 units in May 2018, TKM said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Saturday reported 6.2 percent decline in total vehicle sales to 13,066 units in May, as against 13,940 in the same month last year.

In the domestic market, the company reported sales of 12,138 units last month, down 7.4 percent as compared to 13,113 units in May 2018, TKM said in a statement.

"The company exported 928 units of the Etios series this month thus clocking a total of 13,066 units....The company exported 827 units of the Etios series (in May,2018)...thus clocking a total of 13,940 units," it added.

Close

Commenting on the sales performance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Deputy Managing Director N Raja, said, "The customer demand had witnessed a continued slowdown before the election results. Customers have been cautiously spending which has led to sluggishness in the domestic auto sales. Added factors like liquidity tightening, high insurance costs, increase in fuel costs have also weakened the retails".

related news

However, with the formation of a stable government now at the Centre, there is an increase in customer walk-ins post the election results announcement, which would brighten the sales in upcoming months, Raja said.

"We are excited about the upcoming launch of Toyota Glanza on June 6, it would mark our entry into the premium hatchback segment to cater to the growing demands of our existing and prospective customers. We are confident Glanza backed by Toyota's unique sales and service efficiency will create a new benchmark in the industry in customer delight," he added.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Toyota India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.