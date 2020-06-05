App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor to hike prices of Camry Hybrid, Vellfire from July

The impending hike has been necessitated due to the substantial rise in exchange rate, TKM said in a statement.

PTI

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it will increase prices of Camry Hybrid and Vellfire range from July.

The company is yet to arrive at the exact quantum of the price increase.

The company is yet to arrive at the exact quantum of the price increase.

The Camry Hybrid is currently priced at Rs 37.88 lakh, while Vellfire is tagged at Rs 79.5 lakh.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Camry Hybrid #Technology #Toyota Kirloskar Motor #Toyota Vellfire

