Toyota Kirloskar Motor to hike prices of Camry Hybrid, Vellfire from July

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it will increase prices of Camry Hybrid and Vellfire range from July.

The impending hike has been necessitated due to the substantial rise in exchange rate, TKM said in a statement.

The company is yet to arrive at the exact quantum of the price increase.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The Camry Hybrid is currently priced at Rs 37.88 lakh, while Vellfire is tagged at Rs 79.5 lakh.