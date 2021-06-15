MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Toyota Kirloskar Motor resumes production at Bidadi plants

The company noted that it has commenced operations at two facilities with the prescribed workforce strength of 50 percent.

PTI
June 15, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has partially resumed production at its Bidadi-based manufacturing plants in Karnataka.

The company noted that it has commenced operations at two facilities with the prescribed workforce strength of 50 percent.

The automaker, which sells models like Innova Crysta and Fortuner in the country, said it aims to enhance the training of all employees for the new normal, both in terms of facilities and processes.

The operations at the premises would be carried out in strict concurrence with all the state and central government's directives, the company said in a statement.

"Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we are very clear that we will respond to the needs of those in the midst of this outbreak, making prompt decisions and taking immediate action to help ensure safety and security of all our employees and other stakeholders," it added.

Close

Related stories

TKM noted that the company is trying to ensure that all possible measures and preparations are made so as to be able to cater to the mobility needs of its customers at the earliest.

"Our focus will be to cater to pending orders that could not be met due to the non-production days of planned annual maintenance shutdown, followed by the lockdown announcement by the state government.

“Moreover, we are also focusing on vaccinating both our employees as well as their families and extending our support to have dealer and supplier staff vaccinated too, so as to ensure lower risk and severity of infections," the automaker said.

In April, TKM had temporarily shut its two plants in Bidadi from April 26 to May 14 for periodic maintenance work.

The company's Bidadi facility, with two units, has a total installed production capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Bidadi plant #Business #Technology #Toyota Kirloskar Motor
first published: Jun 15, 2021 03:51 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.