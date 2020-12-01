Toyota Kirloskar logs 2.4% rise in November sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday reported a 2.4 percent increase in its domestic sales to 8,508 units in November.

The Japanese automaker had sold 8,312 units in the domestic market in November 2019.

"The company has been witnessing a gradual yet steady recovery owing to factors such as pent up and festive season demand as well as the consolidation of the market at the lower end due to increasing preference for personal mobility amongst customers,” TKM Senior Vice President Sales and Service Naveen Soni said in a statement.

An array of attractive offers and finance schemes have also helped the company to maintain momentum, thereby helping it achieve growth over wholesales when compared to the corresponding period last year, he added.

In terms of festive season demand and sales, the company has fared well, registering a 10-13 percent increase in customer orders and 12 percent surge in retail sales against the festive period in 2019, Soni said.

"However, owing to the illegal strike called upon by the members of TKM union, the company was forced to declare a lockout at the factory which has impacted our production and wholesale numbers,” he noted.

Having said that, the automaker has been able to fulfil the market demand with the stock already available, both at the factory as well as at the dealer’s end, Soni said.

"We are trying our best to ensure that customer orders are prioritised by channelising the available resources,” he added.

Soni said the new Innova Crysta has received a tremendous response from customers.

Its predecessor, the first generation Innova Crysta has sold close to 3 lakh units since its launch in 2016 in India, he noted.