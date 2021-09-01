MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Toyota Kirloskar domestic sales surge over two-fold to 12,772 units in August

The company had sold 5,555 units in the same month last year.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST
Toyota

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in domestic wholesales in August at 12,772 units as compared with August 2020.

The company had sold 5,555 units in the same month last year.

"We are witnessing a steady growth after the second wave and the trend continues in August as well. Customer orders are healthy, and the retail sales have shown an improvement as compared to last month," TKM Associate General Manager (AGM) (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.

The segment dominance of Innova Crysta and Fortuner continues, as both the models have recorded good demand and are witnessing growing sales in their respective segments, he added.

Glanza and Urban Cruiser also continue to garner sustained sales, Sigamani noted.

Close

"We expect the positive demand trend to continue due to the resumption of economic activity, uptick in personal mobility and overall improvement in market sentiment. As the festive season draws closer, and to meet the expectation and convenience of our customers, we are making every effort to offer better services, enhance digitalisation of our sales operations and reduce delivery time," he added.

In the month of August, the company launched its virtual showroom to further enhance customer experience in the new normal, Sigamani said.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #sales #Toyota Kirloskar
first published: Sep 1, 2021 11:07 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.