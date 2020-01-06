BS-VI shift | Toyota Innova gets costlier by up to Rs 1.12 lakh

The Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) version of Toyota Kirloskar’s flagship product Innova Crysta has seen a maximum increase of Rs 1.12 lakh compared to its BS-IV variants.

Offered in 24 variants in petrol and diesel formats, the starting price of the people carrier has gone up by Rs 11,000 to Rs 112,000 due to the shift to the new emission standard.

These price are introductory and could change in the ensuing period. Supply of the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta will begin from February across India, but will be subject to BS-VI fuel availability.

Toyota has sold more than 900,000 units of the Innova since its launch in 2005, including 270,000 units of the Innova Crysta. The model, the management said, has a segment share of 40 percent.

The entry variant of the Innova, which is powered by a petrol 2.7 litre engine, is now priced at Rs 15.36 lakh as compared to Rs 15.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The most expensive variant is the diesel automatic version, which is now priced at Rs 24.06 lakh as against Rs 23.67 lakh.

The Innova Crysta is one of the first multi-seaters to get a BS-VI makeover even as home grown automakers like Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors are yet to roll out their first products under BS-VI in the same segment, with the Marazzo and Hexa, respectively.

In comparison, foreign auto giants such as Suzuki, Honda, Mercedes and Kia Motors have taken the lead in launching BS-VI variants much before the April 1 deadline. While Mahindra introduced its first BS-VI offering -- XUV 300 -- in December, Tata Motors is yet to launch its offering.

Passenger car market leader Maruti Suzuki was the first to launch BS-VI variants beginning April last year and has clocked sales of more than three lakh so far. Kia debuted in India, complete with a BS-VI powered SUV called Seltos.