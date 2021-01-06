Toyota Fortuner 2021 launched at Rs 29.98 lakh, Legender variant priced at Rs 37.43 lakh

live bse live

Toyota Kirloskar Motors has launched the facelifted version of the Fortuner with prices starting at Rs 29.98 lakh which is Rs 1.32 lakh more than the outgoing model. The top-end Fortuner is priced at Rs 37.43 lakh. All prices at ex-showroom, pan India except Kerala.

Toyota has added a new version of the Fortuner called Legender. Priced at Rs 37.58 lakh the Legender is essentially a sportier version of the Fortuner but comes powered by the same diesel engine that powers the regular Fortuner. Bookings of the vehicles starts from January 6 and deliveries will begin in the coming weeks.

The price increase for the new Fortuner over the older version ranges between 4 to 9 percent depending on the variant. The new Fortuner will compete against the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Mahindra G4 Alturas and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Toyota has offered two engine and fuel options on the Fortuner across seven variants. A 2.7 litre petrol and 2.8 litre diesel engines are offered on the SUV mated to manual and automatic transmissions. While the petrol version of the Fortuner makes 166ps of peak power the diesel version generates 204ps of peak power.

Toyota has not offered the petrol versions with a 4X4 drive option; only the diesel versions get it. Even the Legender does not get a 4X4 drive option. A 4X4 comes in handy during off-roading as it provides better surface grip and ride.

The Fortuner gets a redesigned LED in the headlight assembly incorporated in a restyled front look that includes a new bumper. The older 17-inch wheels have made way to 18-inch alloys in the new version.

The interiors have been altered too with the entertainment unit getting an 8-inch touchscreen system tuned to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The front seats get ventilated, powered-adjustable seats.

There is also an 11-speaker music system by JBL, sensors in the front for parking, Geo fencing support, real-time tracking, last parked location, 360-degree camera support and an SOS support. The new Fortuner will be available in existing colours of Phantom Brown, Super White, Attitude Black, Avant-Garde Bronze, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Pearl White Crystal Shine and Sparkling Black Crystal Shine.

This is the first major upgrade of the current generation Fortuner which was launched four years ago. The first-generation Fortuner for India was introduced in 2009 and since then has maintained the market leader’s position in the premium SUV segment. The segment sees monthly volumes of around 2200-2500 units.

The launch of the Fortuner is the third by Toyota this financial year after the Urban Cruiser and the facelifted Innova. Like the Innova Crysta the Fortuner will be made at one of the two Bidadi plants of Toyota Kirloskar in Karnataka which has been marred by a worker strike for more than a month.

Toyota Kirloskar has declared a lockout at both the plants. On the side-lines of the launch today senior company management did not answer media questions on its plans to resume production at the plants to support the production of the new Fortuner as a result of the strike.