Toyota files for trademarking Belta: New Ciaz based sedan?

The Toyota 'Belta' may be a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Toyota Kirloskar and Maruti Suzuki’s agreement has spawned two cars already, the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser. Toyota is also known to be working on a sedan now and reports of a trademark filing for the name Belta are doing the rounds.

The companies’ agreement allows Toyota to simply pick up the cars from Maruti Suzuki, change a few panels and rebadge them with a new logo and a new name for the Indian market. The Toyota Glanza was the first car coming out of this agreement and got virtually no changes from its base Baleno. the Urban Cruiser based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, on the other hand, did get a few swapped panels to differentiate itself a little bit.

The sedan that Toyota is said to be now working on is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the reports suggest that the trademark filing ‘Belta’ could be used for the new car. If the new sedan does come out, it could essentially replace the Yaris that is currently in Toyota’s lineup. The Yaris falls in the same segment as the Ciaz and goes up against the likes of the Honda City and the Hyundai Verna.

We will have to wait and see if Toyota decides to embellish the sedan with new panels, but mechanically, everything will remain identical to the Ciaz. Currently, the Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produces 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque.

Interiors, too, will be carried over along with the equipment including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, LED DRLs and push-button start/stop.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz currently retails at a starting price of Rs 8.52 lakh. That said, the new sedan may cost a small premium seeing as how the Glanza and Urban Cruiser are also priced higher than their Maruti Suzuki counterparts.