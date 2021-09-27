Toyota discontinues Yaris in India

live bse live

A little over three years after its launch in India, Toyota Kirloskar has pulled the plug on the Yaris mid-size sedan following poor demand. This has brought down one of the world’s biggest carmaker's offerings to just six models in India.

Launched in April 2018 Toyota had brought the Yaris to India in the hope to garner volumes in the segment which was dominated by the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz and Hyundai Verna.

But the launch coincided with a meltdown in demand for such sedans with the emergence of the SUVs. SUVs like Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta are priced in the same band (Rs 10 lakh-13 lakh) as the Yaris. The share of mid-size sedans has gone down to under 3 percent of the total passenger vehicle sales of India as of FY21.

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from September 27, 2021. We would like to continue to serve customers with other current offerings. Preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in 2022,” TKM added.

Among the six models on offer by TKM, two are not built by the company. Suzuki Motor Corporation supplies rebadged Vitara Brezza and Baleno to TKM to be sold as Urban Cruiser and Glaza, respectively under the Toyota badge. TKM only makes the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Camry in India while it imports the Vellfire.

Toyota has not launched even one locally manufactured product produced at its own plants since April 2018 in India. During the same period, Hyundai and Tata Motors have launched more than half a dozen products each, including electric vehicles (EV). Toyota is jointly working with Suzuki to find product solutions for the future including EVs and hybrids.

TKM clarified that the company would make spare parts available for the Yaris for at least 10 years.