Toyota confirms GA-B platform for future small cars

The Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform is well known for its agility and adaptability. After spawning multiple iterations of the TNGA platform, Toyota has confirmed a new, modular platform is coming for its future cars.

The GA-B platform will be used for small cars and has a highly rigid underbody. It has a MacPherson strut suspension in the front, while the rear can support either a torsion beam or a multi-link rear suspension as per requirement.

Toyota has positioned the driver’s seat low and back, which helps in improving the centre of gravity and riding dynamics, while also placing the driver in a more responsive situation. The interiors have also been optimised for maximum space. The new chassis will also allow designers to use some degree of modification, resulting in radically different looking cars. The cars will also have a wide stance and a low height.