Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota confirms GA-B platform for future small cars

The GA-B platform will be used for small cars and has a highly rigid underbody.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform is well known for its agility and adaptability. After spawning multiple iterations of the TNGA platform, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Toyota has confirmed a new, modular platform is coming for its future cars.

The GA-B platform will be used for small cars and has a highly rigid underbody. It has a MacPherson strut suspension in the front, while the rear can support either a torsion beam or a multi-link rear suspension as per requirement.

Toyota has positioned the driver’s seat low and back, which helps in improving the centre of gravity and riding dynamics, while also placing the driver in a more responsive situation. The interiors have also been optimised for maximum space. The new chassis will also allow designers to use some degree of modification, resulting in radically different looking cars. The cars will also have a wide stance and a low height.

Close
Since the new platform is modular, it will have a variable wheelbase, height and wheel track. This will result in a wider plethora of cars with distinct features. The GA-B platform is expected to be used in future models of Toyota, though it is still unclear whether it will make its way to India as an underpinning to Toyota’s future models.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Auto #GA-B #Technology #TNGA #Toyota #trends

