Toyota Camry Hybrid launched in India: All you need to know about specifications, price

The Camry has been the flagship sedan for Japanese carmaker Toyota for a while now. With each iteration, this long, sweeping sedan gets better, and Toyota upped the game on January 18 with the Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Here are the features of Toyota Camry Hybrid which is priced at Rs 36.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-gen Camry is based on Toyota’s recently developed TNGA-K (Toyota New Global Architecture) platform, which is also shared by its luxury division, Lexus. It also gets a completely fresh look, thanks to the ‘Keen Look’ design philosophy from Toyota. This gives the Camry a large front bumper with horizontal slats, a sleeker headlamp cluster and a lower nose. The dimensions have also grown by 35mm in length, 15mm in width, 35mm lower in height and a 50mm longer wheelbase. These changes are expected to give the Camry a better stance and handling.

To give the interior a plus look, Toyota has incorporated the centre tunnel in a ‘Y-shaped’ casing, which holds an 8-inch infotainment system, connected to a 9-speaker JBL Dolby audio system. The ambient lighting runs along the edges of the dashboard, and the overall wooden finish radiates the signature Camry aura. To amp up the comfort, even more, Toyota has included a memory function for the driver seat, rear armrest with a capacitive touchscreen, three-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, with audio and cruise controls mounted on it.

The Toyota Camry is powered by the already mighty 2.5-litre petrol engine, which is complemented by an 88 kW electric motor. These two, in combination, make an incredible 211 PS of peak power, and 202 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a CVT gearbox and is bound together by the next generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS II).