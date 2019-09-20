App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2019 06:15 PM IST

Top stories from last week (March 31-April 6)

Top stories from last week (March 31-April 6)




In case you missed out on what was hot in the automotive world last week, here is the list.



First ride:



2013 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic in India first ride



We ride the recently CKD'd Heritage Softail Classic

Launches:



Launched - 2013 Audi R8 V10 Plus in India at Rs 2.05 crore

Boasting of a 558PS/540Nm 5.2-litre V10 FSI engine from Lamborghini, the Audi R8 V10 Plus goes from 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds



Launched: 2013 Maruti Suzuki SX4 in India at Rs 7.39 lakh



Prices for the 2013 SX4 ex-Delhi are: Petrol - (Rs 7.39 lakh - Rs 8.25 lakh), Diesel - (Rs 8.27 lakh - Rs 9.22 lakh) and SX4 CNG Rs 7.99 lakh



Tata PRIMA trucks launched in Sri Lanka



The models introduced in Sri Lanka are the Tata PRIMA 4023 LX (4X2), Tata PRIMA 4923 LX (6X4), Tata PRIMA 4028 (4X2), Tata PRIMA 4938 (6X4), Tata PRIMA 4038 (4X2) and the Tata PRIMA 4928 (6X4), which are primarily targeted at container movement, cement transportation and gas logistics across the island


News:



Exclusive: 2013 Volkswagen Polo GT 1.2 TSI expected soon



VW's hatch just got hotter. Expect the automatic, turbocharged petrol to be available in a month



Kawasaki Ninja 300 bookings begin in India



While the final prices will be revealed on April 10, the dealer says that on-road in Mumbai, the 300 will cost around Rs 4 lakh


Motorsport:



Karun Chandhok to drive in Le Mans 24 Hours this year



This year Karun gets to drive in the LMP2 category for Team Murphy Prototypes along with Mark Patterson and Brendon Hartley as team mates, and will be piloting the ORECA-Nissan 03



Drivers selected for Volkswagen Polo R Cup 2013



35 drivers participated, 13 selected



By Team Overdrive

First Published on Apr 8, 2013 12:31 pm

