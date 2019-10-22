App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 06:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tokyo Motor Show: What is Suzuki Motorcycles expected to bring to the table?

The company recently announced its lineup which will be showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show, which gives us an idea of what to expect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki is gearing up to showcase its products at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show which will be held from October 24 to November 4, 2019.

The company recently announced its lineup which will be showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show, which gives us an idea of what to expect.

Suzuki has confirmed the presence of the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer 250 SF in Japan, both of which have already been launched in India. It could also showcase an unnamed 300cc streetfighter, though it is yet to be confirmed.

The company will also be showcasing its Ecstar GSX-RR MotoGP motorcycle which is currently competing in the championship.

The company is also expected to showcase the new Katana, with a blacked-out paint scheme and an “R” badge, indicating its upgrade.

An updated GSX-R1000R is also expected to be present at the event, along with a V-Strom 650 and the SV650X.

Apart from these, Suzuki could also unveil a brand-new Hayabusa, which was reported to be upcoming in a concept form at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Suzuki has not confirmed the arrival of a new Hayabusa, but the company has stated it will be unveiling six new products at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Hence, it remains to be seen what Suzuki has to offer.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #Suzuki Motorcycle

