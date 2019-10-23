Tokyo Motor Show 2019: Kawasaki showcases Ninja ZX-25R with 250cc engine and four pistons

Another rumour that surrounded Kawasaki has finally made its way to the big stage. At the ongoing Tokyo Motor Show, along with the supercharged Z H2, Kawasaki also unveiled the ZX-25R.

This is not just another unveil, however, as it harks backs to a time when small capacity multi-cylinder bikes came out of Kawasaki's stables back in the 80s and 90s.

In terms of aesthetics, the bike looks extremely similar to the Ninja 400 right from the split horizontal headlamp to the trellis frame underneath. However, it does manage some pretty big updates, especially for a bike in this segment.

The Z-25R is a quarter-litre bike but with an engine that is an inline-four. Now, exact power figures of the bike have not yet been announced. But rumours suggest that the engine could be capable of churning out close to 60 PS of power. Suspension is a separate function upside-down fork up front and back-link horizontal monoshock at the rear and both are expected to be fully adjustable. Braking comes via a radially mounted monoblock caliper.

The bike will obviously come with ABS as standard, but what sets this baby Kawi apart is the fact that there is traction control and a quickshifter. This also bolsters our confidence in that 60 PS rumour.