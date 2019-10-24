Tokyo Motor Show 2019: Honda unveils fourth-generation Jazz; expect India-launch by mid-2020

Honda has upgraded their hatchback, the Jazz, which made its debut at the Tokyo Motor Show. Better known as the Fit in many markets, the Jazz gets generational updates, which means new styling and elements under the hood too.

Aesthetically, the Jazz gets a lot of changes. Most notable would be the bluff nos and the split A pillars. This, the company says will increase visibility. The new car is also a more rounded affair. Of course, it retains the same basic silhouette of the older generation, but gets all new headlamps, tail lamps, bumpers and even bonnet.

Mechanically, nothing has been announced yet, save for that fact that it will be a hybrid engine. The Jazz will be equipped with eHEV, Honda two-motor hybrid system, which is also available on the CR-V sold in international markets.

The interiors have been changed too. The dashboard is now a flat affair and most of the switches and consoles are different. The seats, Honda says, will be as comfortable as any other premium sedan. The new Jazz will also be the first in Honda's line of cars to debut Honda Connect, the company's on-board connectivity suite for remote climate control, parking location and other features.