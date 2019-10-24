App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 167
INC+ : 94

Need 51 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 30

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tokyo Motor Show 2019: Honda unveils fourth-generation Jazz; expect India-launch by mid-2020

The Jazz will be equipped with eHEV, Honda two-motor hybrid system, which is also available on the CR-V sold in international markets

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda has upgraded their hatchback, the Jazz, which made its debut at the Tokyo Motor Show. Better known as the Fit in many markets, the Jazz gets generational updates, which means new styling and elements under the hood too.

Aesthetically, the Jazz gets a lot of changes. Most notable would be the bluff nos and the split A pillars. This, the company says will increase visibility. The new car is also a more rounded affair. Of course, it retains the same basic silhouette of the older generation, but gets all new headlamps, tail lamps, bumpers and even bonnet.

Mechanically, nothing has been announced yet, save for that fact that it will be a hybrid engine. The Jazz will be equipped with eHEV, Honda two-motor hybrid system, which is also available on the CR-V sold in international markets.

Close

The interiors have been changed too. The dashboard is now a flat affair and most of the switches and consoles are different. The seats, Honda says, will be as comfortable as any other premium sedan. The new Jazz will also be the first in Honda's line of cars to debut Honda Connect, the company's on-board connectivity suite for remote climate control, parking location and other features.

related news

The new Honda Jazz is scheduled to go on sale internationally by February 2020 following an India-launch later in the same year. There is news that even the 2020 Honda City will share its underpinnings and powertrain with the Jazz, so it will be fun to see what Honda's new hatchback has to offer.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Auto #Honda #Honda Jazz #Technology

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.