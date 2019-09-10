App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To avoid being fined, Vadodara man pastes all bike documents on helmet

Ram Shah’s job requires him to travel on his two-wheeler daily, and it is likely that he would get intercepted by cops any day for a routine check.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image

An insurance agent hailing from Gujarat’s Vadodara has come up with an innovative way to avoid getting fined by traffic cops, and no, he’s not breaking the law. The amended Motor Vehicles Act, which was passed by Parliament in July, has made traffic rules stricter and violations much costlier.

In fact, only a few days ago, one man was fined Rs 85,000 for violating traffic rules, while a truck driver was issued a challan of Rs 86,500 for bearing the wrong registration number.

As per an India Today report, these recent reports on lofty fines imposed on violators made the Gujarati man anxious. So, he decided to paste his driving license, the motor bike’s registration certificate, its insurance slip, and the PUC certificate on his helmet.

Ram Shah’s job requires him to travel on his two-wheeler daily, and it is likely that he would get intercepted by cops any day for a routine check. Therefore, to avoid being in a fix or be punished for forgetting to carry certain documents, he went ahead and fixed all the important papers right on protective headgear. This way, he can produce them whenever a cop asks him to pull over.

Commenting on his plan, the insurance agent said as per the report that now he will never have to go through any difficulty on the roads and don’t have to pay any fine ever either.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #Motor Vehicles Act #traffic violations

