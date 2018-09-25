To America, with love: Mercedes-Benz lines up made-in-India GLC for export

Mercedes-Benz assembly lines at Chakan near Pune, will churn out US-specific models of the GLC, making the company the first luxury car maker in India to export to the US.

Assembling of the left-hand drive version of the best-selling, mid-range sport utility vehicle (SUV) highlights the increasing preference among auto companies to make India a manufacturing hub.

Late last year, Ford started exporting made-in-Chennai EcoSport SUVs to the US, making the country the second largest consumer of cars made in India.

Bajaj Auto-made KTM and Eicher Motors-made Royal Enfield bikes are the other made-in-India products that are exported to the US.

Daimler's plant in Bremen, Germany, is currently responsible for manufacturing the GLC for the US market. The first of the India-made GLCs will arrive in the US next month.

Daimler decided to choose India over its plant in Alabama, even when it was already making the C-Class there. Notably, the C-Class shares its platform with the GLC.

A mail sent to Mercedes-Benz India remained unanswered at the time of publishing this article.

Set up in 2009, Mercedes' Chakan production facility has seen an investment of Rs 2,200 crore so far and has the largest installed production capacity for any luxury car maker in India.

The facility assembles nine models from knocked-down kits imported from Germany, using engines assembled by Force Motors.

While Mercedes' compact range, including the A-Class and B-Class, are imported to India, other more expensive models, including Maybach S 560, S-Class and E-Class are made locally in India.

India is one of the only two countries in the world where the Maybach is made. The GLC was the last of the products to be chosen for assembly in India.

After a 2015 expansion, Mercedes doubled its Chakan plant's capacity to 20,000 units per year.

In the last financial year, the company clocked sales of 16,236 units in India and retained the crown of India's largest luxury car maker. It was followed by BMW, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover.

In the January-June period Mercedes sold 8,061 units. Any import demand will substantially raise the production from the Chakan plant, which may invite further investment.

The doubling of capacity, three years ago, entailed an investment of Rs 150 crore.

Mercedes-Benz has also set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru, which is its biggest outside of Germany. The R&D facility is engaged in digitisation, simulations, data science, and autonomous cars.