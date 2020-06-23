Three Jaguar Land Rover employees in UK fall prey to COVID-19

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported deaths of three of its employees due to Covid-19 even as the two British brands reopen three of the four factories in the UK.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK crossed 3,05,000, including nearly 42,700 deaths even as England prepares to reopen cinemas, pubs and restaurants from the first week of July as part of easing of the lockdown.

Speaking to analysts Adrian Mardell, chief financial officer, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, said" “This has been an awful time for so many people. Jaguar Land Rover, sadly have, lost three of the employees to COVID."

Though the deaths are a first reported at a company owned by an Indian company although there have been multiple covid-19 cases at plants run by Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in India.

During the middle of May two of JLR’s plants – Solihull and Wolverhampton – reopened after being shut in the final week of March. Its third plant in Halewood restarted in the first week in June. The Castle Bromwich plant remains shut and is expected to restart not before the middle of August.

Solihul produces the Range Rover, RR Sport, Velar and F-PACE while the Halewood plant makes Evoque and Discovery Sport. Castle Bromwich manufactures Jaguar F-TYPE, XE and XF. The Wolverhampton plant makes engines. The reopened plants are working on a single shift basis.

JLR employs around 38,000 across the UK but 20,000 of these were furloughed under the emergency scheme of the UK government. In the on-going June quarter about 20,000 of JLR's employees received GBP 2,500 each per month totaling to GBP 50 million per month.

A few days back Tata Motors announced job cuts to the tune of 1,100 at JLR factories. The job losses are a result of a sharp decline in car sales as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tata Motors has embarked on a massive cost cutting and fund saving drive for FY21 that includes getting rid of some projects that are unlikely to bear fruit any time soon.

It is understood that there will be around 400 job losses at the Solihull plant with the remaining job losses spread over the company’s other sites in the West Midlands and Merseyside, a statement from Unite, the union at JLR said.

