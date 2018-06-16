This week in Auto: Scooter sales cool off, Nissan revises India goals yet again

It was a buzzing week for the automotive sector with several new developments making headlines. Owing to the lack of consumer demand, the country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki withdrew diesel variants of the Ignis hatchback.

Bharat Forge, India’s biggest forging company, said it has bought 35 percent stake in UK-based electric tech company Tevva Motors that specialises in electrification of commercial vehicles.

Scooter sales declined for the first time in 15 months hit by a resurgence in demand for motorcycles, especially in those markets where bikes make up 80 percent of the market.

Ceat, one of India’s biggest tyre makers, said it will invest Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in enhancing capacity by 50 percent over the next 2-3 years.

KTM, the Austrian bike brand partly owned by Bajaj Auto said it will launch the 390 Adventure in the Indian market this year to complement the Duke and RC range.

Hyundai-controlled Kia said that it plans to make hybrid and electric cars from its upcoming plant in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh by 2021.

But among all this, came an announcement from a leading Japanese car brand that got buried somewhere in the melee but warranted an introspection.

Nissan Motor Company once again revised its deadline for achieving targeted market share in India after its low-cost brand Datsun as well as cars under its own brand failed to take off.

Nissan said that it hopes to achieve five percent market share in India by 2022, its earlier deadline was 2020. It had set an even more ambitious deadline of 10 percent market share to be achieved by 2016.

By the end of the last financial year, Nissan’s (as well as of Datsun’s) India-wide sales stood at just 52,796 units making up only 1.6 percent of India’s domestic sales, as per data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Nissan has been selling cars in India since 2005. Under the leadership of its flamboyant chief Carlos Ghosn, Nissan planned aggressive moves to snatch market share from Maruti Suzuki, which has staunchly defended it with an iron hand.

From launching budget-friendly cars under the Datsun brand to setting up local product development centre and introducing new models at regular intervals, Nissan did not shy away from competition.

While brand Nissan is quite popular in India, the company could not get a head start in any business areas. Nissan struggled to price its products (hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MPVs) right due to which it failed to draw crowds.

The Nissan Micra (hatchback), for instance, is priced at Rs 6 lakh while its equivalent, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced at Rs 5 lakh. The Nissan Sunny (sedan) and Terrano (SUV) do not even feature on the buyer’s list of many.

Nissan is missing from several growing segments such as mini hatchbacks, compact sedans, compact SUVs, crossovers and premium hatchback. The limited expertise of its product development centre has curbed Nissan’s ability to build a ground up India-suited products tuned to local tastes and preferences.

Ghosn’s abrupt decision to tap the price-sensitive segment with a defunct brand Datsun did not steady Nissan’s ship in India either. Datsun was brought in primarily to fight Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the hatchback segment which make up from than 60 percent of the domestic volumes.

Lack of demand and a weak product portfolio has hampered network expansion as dealers were apprehensive of an uncertain return on capital. This restricted Nissan’s retail reach. Service standards maintained by Nissan’s dealers were found to be less than ideal with several consumers venting out their grievances on social media platforms.

As per the last JD Power 2017 India Customer Service Index study, Nissan stood fifth (844 points) and Datsun (832 points) sixth in the rankings with a score that was much below the national average (877 points). Hyundai claimed the top spot while Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors jointly claimed the second spot.

With the introduction of Bharat Stage VI in 2020, along with a host of other features, prices of cars are set to shoot higher. Unless Nissan brings manufacturing and development costs under control the five percent market share target by 2022 would seem a daunting task.