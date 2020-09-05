This week in Auto: New launches, SIAM convention and growing calls to cut GST rates

The SIAM annual convention, where senior executives of the auto industry get together to share their thoughts and make pleas to the government for assistance, got off to an expected start on September 4. Reeling under the worst-ever situation, multiple senior company officials requested to invitees from the government to relook at taxes and issues troubling the sector. The responses weren’t very different either. More on this later in the copy; here is a look at what else made headlines during the week.

Car sales report V-shaped recovery in August

Half of India’s 14 car and SUV manufacturers who control 90 percent of the market managed to outsell August 2019 sales last month, buoyed by a strong uptick in retail demand and helped by the low base of last year.

Total domestic sales of all the 14 brands stood at 234,343 units, a growth of 20 units compared to 195,800 units clocked in the same month last year, as per sales data disclosed by each company.

Piaggio launches Racing Sixties edition of Vespa

Paying tribute to the spirit of racing back in the 1960s, Piaggio India has launched the Racing Sixties edition of the Vespa SXL scooters in India.

Priced at Rs 1.19 lakh and Rs 1.32 lakh, the Racing Sixties will be offered in both 125cc and 150cc versions, respectively. They are based on the Vespa SXL trims and gets the same 9.7 PS 125cc and 10.5 PS 149cc engines as their SXL counterparts.

TVS raises stake in EV startup

TVS Motor Company has raised its stake in Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup Ultraviolette Automotive by pumping in Rs 30 crore.

The latest investment is part of Ultraviolette’s Series B round of funding. Chennai-based TVS did not quantify the stake size it bought in the press release issued.

SIAM asks govt to put off new emission regulations

Hit by coronavirus disruptions and the slowdown in demand, the automotive industry has requested the government to put on hold the next generation emission norms that kick in from 2022.

Speaking at the 60th annual general meeting, president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Rajan Wadhera said that the new norms should be put off as the industry didn't have the money to invest to meet the regulations.

Ministry in favour of flex engines

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on September 4 encouraged automakers to introduce flex-fuel engines in India on a large scale to promote alternative fuel in alignment.

To encourage alternative fuel, the government has decided to allow automakers meeting certain criteria to set up own fuel pumps, provided they sell green fuel too, Gadkari said.

GST rate cut clamour

The automotive industry is facing one of its toughest times in history and needs government support more than ever was the message from the new president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Kenichi Ayukawa which was also his first address after taking over. Ayukawa was talking at the 60th annual general meeting of SIAM also known as the SIAM Annual Convention.

The auto industry is seeking a GST rate cut for all segments and deferment of deadlines for adopting the new emission regulations in the hope to spur demand, which has been deeply disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government which is struggling to pay GST dues to the states has given no assurance of a direct cut in GST so far but ministers promised to take up the industry’s pleas to the Prime Minister and the ministry of finance.

But it is not the first time that the auto industry made a plea to the government using an open forum like the SIAM annual convention and also not the first time that senior minister offered to take the industry’s message to the finance ministry.

At the 2019 SIAM annual convention senior executives of the auto industry including Guenter Butschek, managing director Tata Motors had made requests to the government to cut the GST rates and in time to meet the festive demand. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was part of the dignitaries, invited for the September 4 SIAM convention, was part of the 2019 event too.

The government is aware that the automotive industry is seeking a GST rate cut on a temporary basis. But just how large will be the window of number of days for the cut? If there is a surge in demand is the auto industry capable of delivering? More output will mean all factories running at more than 100 percent capacity.

The focus of the manufacturers would automatically shift to increasing output and away from strictly following COVID-19 guidelines. Manufacturers had said that these guidelines had resulted in lower output. Besides, there are periodic region-specific lockdowns announced by states which impact the production of not just vehicle makers but their suppliers as well.

What happens after the cut is done away with? How long the lull in demand will last and what impact will it have on the economy and the jobs in the sector? While these questions will arise after there is a definite step by the government to cut the GST rate, for now, they remain as theories.