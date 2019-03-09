App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2019 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This week in Auto: Mahindra unveils the Battista beast, Maruti’s iconic Gypsy drives into sunset

Here's a look at what made headlines in the auto space during the week.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

This was the 21st appearance of Tata Motors at the annual Geneva Motor Show. From showcasing the Indica back in 1998 which announced the entry of Tata Motors in the cars space, the company revealed no less than four new products at this year's show. Where one company is embracing new products one other company is bidding adieu to an iconic model. More on this later in the copy. Here's a look at what made headlines in the auto space during the week.

Honda launches Civic at Rs 17.69 lakh

Six years after it last produced the Civic saloon from its factory in Uttar Pradesh, Honda Cars India on March 7 relaunched the premium sedan in a bid to excite brand loyalists and boost its image amid surging competition. The Delhi-based company has launched the Civic at Rs 17.69 lakh (base variant, ex-showroom).

The top-end petrol variant of the Civic is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh, while the base variant of the diesel version is priced at Rs 20.49 lakh. The top-end diesel version is priced at Rs 22.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The 10th generation Civic is one of Honda's longest-running automotive nameplates besides being the largest-selling model globally.

related news

Tata Motors, Mahindra unveil new products at Geneva

Tata Motors on March 5 unveiled four products, including premium hatchback Altroz and a concept version of small SUV H2X, at the Geneva Motor show. The company took curtains off an electric version of Altroz hatchback as well, which it plans to launch next year.

Italian hypercar manufacturer Pininfarina has finally unveiled the latest model in their lineup, the Battista. Posing as an electric hypercar, it borrows a lot of elements from its siblings and fellow Italian supercars. The Mahindra-owned company has two variations of the Battista on display at the Geneva Motor

Wagon R CNG launched at Rs 4.84 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India on March 6 launched two CNG variants of its newly launched hatchback WagonR priced at Rs 4.84 lakh and Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The factory fitted WagonR S-CNG will be available in Lxi and Lxi(O) variants powered by 1 litre engine and priced at Rs 4.84 lakh and Rs 4.89 lakh, respectively, the company said in a statement.

Passenger vehicles sales decline by 1.1 percent in Feb

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 1.11 percent to 2,72, 284 units in February from 2,75,346 units in the same month the previous year.

Domestic car sales were also down 4.33 percent at 1,71,372 units as compared to 1,79,122 units in February 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Ashok Leyland bags bus order

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from the Gujarat State Roadways Corporation for 1,290 buses. At present, the Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker is the fourth largest bus manufacturer globally.

This order comes on the heels of the Hinduja flagship bagging 2,580 bus orders from various state transport undertakings recently, the company said

VW slapped with Rs 500 crore fine

Volkswagen will challenge a ruling by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that imposed a fine of $71 million on the German carmaker for emission violations.

An investigation by the government in 2015 found that Volkswagen had flouted local pollution limits and the company was forced to recall 323,700 cars in the country. That ruling came two months after it admitted to cheating US diesel emissions tests.

Maruti bids adieu to Gypsy

Thirty three years after the first Gypsy was rolled out from the production lines of Maruti Udyog's (as known then) plant in Haryana, the Delhi-based car market leader has pulled the plug on India's iconic model of all time.

It is one of the two models (the other being Omni) that Maruti Suzuki has decided not to invest in for upgradation to Bharat Stage VI emission and crash norms set to kick-in this year and next.

Through constant upgradation of product portfolio including the launch of Baleno, Brezza and Dzire, the Gypsy had become the oldest model to be untouched by Maruti Suzuki's engineers.

Known for its rugged, ready-to-go-off-road look, the Gypsy gave birth to the sports utility vehicle segment in India. Loved by Bollywood and owned by several by its celebrities, the Gypsy was the most preferred vehicle for buyers who did not wish to buy the cramped M800 or the boxy Omni or even the built-like-a-tank Ambassador.

The Gypsy even became the primary choice for India's armed forces thanks to its versatile character and easy-to-fix mechanicals. It was lightweight to the extent that a Dhruv helicopter could lift it and transport it anywhere. The iconic army-specific green shade on the Gypsy became an instant hit with the vehicle's loyalist.

Tata Motors offered the Safari Storme to the Indian Army as an alternative to the Gypsy and it subsequently won supply contracts. This was the beginning of the end of the Gypsy.

While the hard top version of the Maruti vehicle qualified to be called as an SUV the soft top version became more popular since it gave the owners the freedom to roll down the cover and enjoy the open top. No other car maker was able to emulate this stand-out feature until Mahindra and Mahindra launched the soft top version of the Thar. However, Thar's sales have been nowhere close to that of the Gypsy.

Maruti Suzuki has lined up quite a few models for the future and some of them will be in the SUV segment. However, there seems to be no replacement in sight for the Gypsy as of now. The brand, however, will live on like the Tata Indica, which too walked into the sunset a few years ago.
First Published on Mar 9, 2019 11:22 am

tags #Auto #Business #Geneva Motor Show 2019 #Honda #Mahindra and Mahindra #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

This Modified Hyundai Creta with Wide Tyres Looks Out of Place

'Naya' Pakistan With 'Nayi Soch' Should Show 'Naya' Action Against Ter ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Badla Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu Film Is an Engross ...

Election Tracker LIVE: PM to Inaugurate Delhi Metro's Blue Line Extens ...

PUBG Banned by Rajkot Police for Being 'Addictive' and Harmful in Natu ...

Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewD ...

Facebook's Privacy Move: Major Pivot or Headfake?

15-year-old Girl Gang-raped at Gunpoint in UP's Muzaffarnagar

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; ...

Taapsee Pannu epitomises the new age Hindi film heroine — one that's ...

US House Democrats okay sweeping plan to ensure fair election for all, ...

ArcelorMittal's takeover bid for debt-ridden Essar Steel approved by N ...

All England Championships 2019: Indian challenge ends as doughty Saina ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The Stories in My Life: Raja Rao's timeless tale of a juggler and a se ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Nirav Modi tracked down in London, running a new diamond business

Badla Day 1 Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's f ...

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli continues the fabulous streak scores h ...

Mahira Khan pens down an emotional post for her mom on International W ...

Ed Sheeran found a cat like himself, should The Wibbles be worried?

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.