This week in Auto: Impact of Fiat-Peugeot merger in India, India’s best-sellers perform poorly at safety ratings

Italian auto behemoth Fiat on October 31 joined hands with Peugeot to create what will be the world fourth-largest entity. Former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sergio Marchionne would have been proud.

Marchionne, who was one of the most celebrated auto CEO’s of all time, passed away in 2018. He had for years advocated consolidation in the auto space. Fiat, in fact, joined hands with Tata Motors in 2007 under Marchionne's guidance.

But what will this marriage mean for India? In this edition of auto weekly round-up, we take a look at how the two companies benefit from this alliance.

But before that here is a look at what made headlines in the auto space this week:

Maruti sales rise in Oct, Mahindra sales fall

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India saw its October sales rise 4.5 percent year-on-year(YoY) led by compact and utility vehicle segments, while month-on-month growth (MoM) was pretty high at 25.4 percent driven by festive season sales and heavy discounts.

Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) sales in October fell 11 percent to 51,896 units as against 58,416 units in the same period last year. However, MoM total sales were up 19.7 percent at 51,896 units

Maruti running out of BS-IV stock

Car consumers are seeking cleaner, next-gen Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standard vehicles from Maruti Suzuki despite the availability of cheaper and soon-to-be-outdated BS-IV vehicles.

Despite Rs 8,000-11,000 increase in prices in BS-VI cars compared to BS-IV, the car market leader has sold more than 200,000 units of BS-VI cars since their debut in April

Competition Commission okays Hyundai’s Ola investment

The Competition Commission on October 30 said it approved the acquisition of shares by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors in ANI Technologies and Ola Electric. As per a notice, the transaction pertains to the acquisition of minority equity stake in ANI Technologies and Ola Electric by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.

The fair trade regulator in a tweet said it: "approves the acquisition of shares in ANI Technologies and OLA Electric by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors subject to compliance of modifications."

Tata Motors market share falls to lowest-ever levels

Market share of Tata Motors fell to 5.1 percent, its worst-ever, despite a series of new product launches, vigorous expansion of dealer network and a number of consumer-focused initiatives.

The market share till September-end, is an all-time low, for India’s fourth-largest carmaker, in the passenger vehicle category (cars, SUVs and vans), data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed.

Maruti Wagon R, Hyundai Santro get 2 stars for safety

Maruti Suzuki India's popular hatchback WagonR and rival Hyundai's Santro received only two stars while Datsun RediGo got only one star in crash tests conducted as part of the safer cars for India initiative, according to vehicle safety group Global NCAP.

Car market leader Maruti’s multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga scored three stars in the test. In the sixth round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test, Global NCAP said it chose entry-level versions of Ertiga, WagonR, Santro and the Redigo and as a result, only the Ertiga was fitted with at least two airbags as standard while the other models offered only a driver airbag.

What does Fiat, Peugeot alliance mean to India?

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot's owner PSA on October 31 said they would join forces through a 50-50 share swap to create the world's fourth-largest automaker.

The boards of the two groups have mandated their respective teams to finalise discussions and reach a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the coming weeks, the two automakers said in a joint statement.

With combined annual sales of 8.7 million units (more than twice the annual car sales of India), the alliance would tap into each other’s strengths to explore opportunities jointly. The two companies possess brands that are powerful in some countries and weak in others.

For instance, PSA (Peugeot) is non-existent in the US, the world’s second-largest auto market but Fiat-owned Jeep has a strong fan-following there. Both companies are strong in Europe but the market itself is on a decline. Both companies are weak in China, the world’s biggest auto market.

As for India, there is a lot to be done by both. After years of trying and unable to bear any further losses Fiat has finally pulled the plug on the name-sake brand in India. Known for sedans and hatchbacks Fiat failed to tune itself to the changing requirements of Indian consumers who started preferring SUVs.

Fiat survives in India only on the basis of Chrysler brand Jeep and through sales of engines to Tata Motors, MG Motors and to export markets.

Meanwhile, Peugeot is ready to launch its first product in India late next year or early 2021, which would be its third attempt in the country. Not only is the French giant late to jump the Indian bandwagon it is reentering with a relatively unknown brand Citroen. In its earlier two attempts, the group used the Peugeot brand.

As for synergies in India Fiat has excess manufacturing capacity at the Ranjangaon plant near Pune for vehicles and engines. Fiat does not have products even in its international line-up that would be suited for India.

Having studied India buyers’ preferences Peugeot has been readying a pipeline of products including mini SUVs. If Fiat intends to make a return to India it can use Peugeot platforms. This will also help spread out the cost of development of these platforms and increase the chances of profitability.

Although Peugeot is readying a full-fledged manufacturing facility in the south of the country it also has the option to use Fiat’s facilities. Fiat also has a well-established network of parts suppliers in India that will benefit Peugeot.