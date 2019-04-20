App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This week in Auto: Hyundai’s unveils new SUV, Bajaj launches Qute

Here’s a list of all the major development in the automotive space of the week

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shared mobility concepts sound like a fancy urban term but have, in fact, been in practice for years. The humble and affordable auto rickshaw that sometimes seats way above its carrying capacity is one such classic example.

But since every idea has a shelf life, the auto rickshaw too faces competition.

A new segment called quadricycle is beginning to take shape which aims to change the idea of transport, especially in urban centres.

Our weekly wrap is based on this unique idea but here’s a list of all the major development in the automotive space of the week.

related news

Renault bets on new launches

Led by its new head of operations, French carmaker Renault's India unit is hoping to turn the corner and re-connect with its customers through new products.

Venkatram Mamillapalle (51), who took over as the company's managing director on March 1, said Renault will launch four products, including two all-new models, over a course of 15-18 months, to resurrect its Indian operations.

Mahindra, Ford sign deal to make midsize SUV

Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra signed a deal with Ford Motor’s Indian unit to jointly develop midsize sports utility vehicles (SUV) in India, the company said on April 18.

Ford and affiliate companies will invest Rs 6.80 billion ($97.97 million) for the development of the vehicles over a period of 10 years, Mahindra said in a statement.

Hyundai unveils Venue SUV

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest car manufacturer, has unveiled the compact SUV Venue that will become its entry SUV product, to challenge the market leader Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The Venue boasts of being India’s first connected SUV (internet aided) and will be manufactured in Chennai. Hyundai worked for two years to develop this technology and even partnered with Vodafone, for the same.

The Hyundai Venue, which will debut on May 21, and will be available in three engine variants.

Two-wheeler production falls to its worst in 5 quarters

Production of two-wheelers slipped to its lowest level in five quarters after manufacturers cut back heavily on output following a slump in retail demand.

Data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), showed two-wheeler output during January-March of 2019 quarter at 5.4 million, a fall close to the levels of 2017 quarter of October-December, when the industry saw production close at 5.25 million.

All major two-wheeler manufacturers, with an exception of Bajaj Auto, reported a decline in sales volumes during FY19.

Honda recalls Accord to replace airbag inflators

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced a voluntary replacement of Takata driver airbag inflators in 3,669 Accord sedans manufactured between 2003 and 2006.

The exercise is part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India from April 18, 2019, and the company will communicate with customers directly.

Bajaj Qute gets one more state clearance

It’s not classified as a private car neither is a three-wheeled auto rickshaw, but is gaining ground steadily as an auto rickshaw with the fourth wheel.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra joined a tribe of five other states when it gave clearance for commercially launching India’s only quadricycle.

Mired in controversy for several years following multiple ligations, the Qute from Bajaj Auto is steadily becoming a reality on the streets.

This quadricycle which follows its own set of product regulations included in the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) aims to replace the auto rickshaw.

Since the issue of allowing a class of vehicle to ply on its streets is a matter reserved for the states despite the central government giving its go-ahead, the Qute took considerable time to get launched, since not all states were on board.

Priced at Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom, petrol variant) the Qute is about Rs 1 lakh more expensive than a standard auto rickshaw. But unlike an auto rickshaw which can also be owned as a personal vehicle, the Qute can be driven only for commercial purposes.

It has an engine that is almost identical to the Bajaj three-wheeler and Pulsar 200, but is tuned to a different requirement.

At 400 kilograms the Qute weighs more than a three-wheeler. However, Bajaj claims that the Qute delivers a much better fuel efficiency.

At 35 km/litre of petrol the Qute scores higher than the auto rickshaw which returns a mileage of about 20 km/litre.

The CNG version of the Qute priced at Rs 2.78 lakh claims to provide 43 km/kg compared to 25 km/kg clocked by a three-wheeler.

But will there be buyers?     

The Qute is designed to replace the three-wheeler. It requires its own driving license category which none of the existing owners of three-wheelers possesses. This means drivers will have to apply for the new class of license if they have to drive the Qute.

This represents an inherent challenge since not all three-wheeler drivers have valid driving licenses. Besides, the rickshaw union plays a significant part in the decision making process.

The Mumbai autorickshawmen’s union leader Shashank Rao, for instance, has already opposed the Qute’s launch.

Bajaj Auto is also India's largest three-wheeler manufacturer. Moving three-wheeler buyers to the Qute could affect its three-wheeler demand.

Bajaj has a market share of more than 60 percent in the passenger three-wheeler space. However, the Pune-based company isn't too worried about that, given the Qute is a superior margin product compared to the three-wheelers.

The Qute also makes its debut at a time when three-wheelers are going electric.

Mahindra and Mahindra, TVS Motors, Piaggio and Bajaj itself are either in advanced stages of launching an electric three-wheeler or have already launched them. The running cost of an electric auto rickshaw is one-sixth compared to a petrol powered rickshaw, though the initial buyout cost is slightly higher.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 09:42 am

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Business #Ford #Mahindra #Renault #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants an Indo-China superhero film and we are already e ...

Exclusive: Is Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? These videos s ...

Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight s ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Virat Kohli shines out as RCB beat KKR by 10 runs

Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakker blessed with a baby girl, fi ...

Neena Gupta discouraged Masaba Gupta from acting, details revealed

Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an A ...

Congress, AAP Accuse Each Other of Backtracking on Alliance Deal as Fl ...

Gayle’s Advice About Bats Helped Change My Game: Russell

Trump's Approval Drops Three Points to 2019 Low after Release of Muell ...

With Poonam Sinha's Nomination, Shotgun Achieved What Akhilesh, Rahul ...

Deve Gowda Was Much Better PM Than Modi, May Take on Big Role After 20 ...

On Good Friday, Pope Hears Harrowing Stories of Human Trafficking

Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Tar ...

Two Stranded Indian Nationals Apprehended for Trying to Enter US Illeg ...

IPL 2019 | Ferocious Steyn Returns to Add Bite in RCB's Bowling

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

SP-BSP joint rally in UP: Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav forget bitter ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Mueller report: Democrats issue subpoena for full document on Russian ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Indian athletes must fulfil potent ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.