This week in Auto: Car discounts hit new peak; Kia, Hyundai launch portable e-scooter

With no help coming from the government, car makers have taken it upon themselves to ride through the testing times. Increased marketing spends and high discounts are increasingly becoming the norm. The slowdown has not spared even the new models which are offered at a discount. Today, we take a look at some of these consumer offers, but here is a list of all the major headlines from the auto space.

Kia, Hyundai models to come with portable, integrated e-scooter

Hyundai Motor Group has developed a new prototype, lithium-ion battery-powered electric scooter, which can be carried in parts embedded in the vehicle’s body panels. The Korean group’s idea is to facilitate mobility needs to the driver in case the vehicle has to be parked a further away from its original destination.

Some of Hyundai’s and Kia’s future models will feature this facility. The e-scooter houses a 10.5 Ah lithium battery that can power it for 20kms with a top-speed of more than 20km/h.

MV Agusta Tourismo Veloce launched in India

MV Agusta has launched its sports tourer - Tourismo Veloce 800 - in India with a price tag of Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally, the Tourismo Veloce has four variants – the standard, Lusso, Lusso SCS and RC SCS.

MV Agusta said that only the standard variant would be available in India. However, the Lusso can be made available on order while the Lusso SCS will be made available sometime in 2020.

Mahindra begins Peugeot turnaround plans

Nearly five years after continuously absorbing losses in Europe’s premium two-wheeler maker Peugeot Motorcycles (PMTC), its chief promoter Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has kick-started the plan to generate profits from the troubled buyout.

A senior M&M official said that the cost-saving measures taken by PMTC in 2018 and 2019 would start resulting into positive earnings. These measures include a restructuring exercise of manpower that resulted in the lay-off of one-fifth of PMTC’s workforce.

Revolt RV400, India’s first electric motorcycle

Homegrown electric two-wheeler maker Revolt launched its first product, the Revolt RV400, featuring a novel monthly pricing plan. Alongside, it also launched a smaller sibling, the Revolt RV300.

Touted as India’s first electric motorcycle, the RV400 has a top speed of 85 km/h, an ARAI-certified peak range of 150 kms, as well as premium features found on high-end motorcycles such as LED DRLs, projector headlights as well as upside-down forks.

Renault Triber, sub-Rs 5 lakh, seven-seater vehicle, launched

French carmaker Renault has launched the Triber, a compact multi-purpose vehicle, at a starting price of Rs 4.95 lakh (RXE variant, ex-showroom).

The car will be offered in four variants. The RXL is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh, RXT at Rs 5.99 lakh and top-end RXZ at Rs 6.49 lakh. This would translate to an on-road price range of about Rs 5.75 lakh for the base variant to roughly Rs 7.5 lakh for the top variant.

Harley Davidson launches BS-VI at Rs 5.47 lakh

American cult bike maker Harley Davidson on August 27 launched its first BS-VI emission norm compliant bike, Street 750, in India priced at Rs 5.47 lakh.

The company, which completed 10 years of operations in India, launched a limited edition of the same model with India-inspired graphics with only 300 units going on sale.

In tune with India pushing for adoption of electric vehicles, Harley-Davidson Motor Company also showcased its electric motorcycle LiveWire here, which will be taken for a four-city tour.

Hyundai may look at entering trucks biz if India focuses on hydrogen fuel

Hyundai may consider entering the commercial vehicle (CV) segment in India if the government looks at hydrogen as the fuel of the future.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, SS Kim, the president, CEO and managing director of Hyundai Motor India, said the present focus on diesel did not make the CV business a lucrative proposition for the company, given the limited shelf life of such vehicles in the future.

Car discounts hit a new peak

As car sales go through their worst period in over a decade, dealers are reporting never-seen-before discounts to get rid of old stock before they welcome the festive season.

Discounts on small diesel cars are much higher than normal given the buyer’s preference towards cheaper priced petrol variants. Modern petrol engine have also improved their mileage substantially to compete against the diesel counterparts.

From the normal consumer benefit schemes which could include direct cash discounts, extended free or discounted annual maintenance package, exchange bonus, free accessories, discounted insurance and free registration carmakers and their dealers have pushed the envelope even further.

Despite a challenging business environment car makers are doling out consumer benefit offers that are more than twice in value compared to normal case. For instance an Rs 5.5 lakh car now carries a discount of Rs 60,000-Rs 80,000 (depending on the model) as against the normal Rs 25,000-35,000.

Besides the general slowdown discounts are also a function of competition in that segment. The new Maruti Swift is being sold at a discount of Rs 60,000 while the Hyundai Grand i10 is retailed at a discount of Rs 90,000. The Renault Duster (pre-facelift) is sold for a discount of more than Rs 1 lakh.

Bigger cars have higher discounts. Honda, for instance, is selling the diesel CR-V sports utility vehicle for a discount of Rs 4 lakh. Some of Honda’s dealers are yet to find buyers for their 2018 stock. The five-month old new Civic sedan is carrying a discount of Rs 75,000 while the City can be had after a discount of Rs 70,000.

Discounts on Toyota cars are at a peak. The Yaris sedan, which was launched by Toyota a year back, is being sold with a discount of Rs 1.25 lakh (model year 2018). An additional Rs 50,000 corporate discount is also on offer with the Yaris. The Corolla Altis carries a discount of Rs 1.2 lakh while the Maruti Baleno-based Toyota Glanza, launched a few months back, is sold with a discount of Rs 20,000 excluding corporate discount.