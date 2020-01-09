App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This is what Mercedes Benz will bring to the Auto Expo

The company is expected to showcase the GLE 53 AMG Coupe which will replace the GLE 43 AMG Coupe in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to showcase its list of latest offerings for the Indian market. The company is expected to reveal a host of SUVs and coupes, along with its fully electric concept.

The company is expected to showcase the GLE 53 AMG Coupe which will replace the GLE 43 AMG Coupe in India. It will be offered with a 3-litre inline-six-cylinder engine which makes 435 PS of maximum power and 520 Nm of peak torque, mated to a SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G automatic transmission. It gets a 0-100 km/h time of 5.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz will also debut its flagship SUV at the Auto Expo, the GLS. It is expected to share its engine options with the upcoming GLE and the recently launched G350d. It also gets a fresh design language which is in tune with the company’s modern lineup.

The GT 63 S 4-door coupe is expected to be another car present at the Auto Expo. It is equipped with a 4-litre, turbocharged V8 engine which makes 639 PS of maximum power and 900 Nm of peak torque. It propels the car to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 315 km/h.

Mercedes-Benz will also debut the 2020 GLE, which will be offered with three BSVI-compliant engine options. These engines will be mated to a 9-G TRONIC gearbox and 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. It could also introduce a fully electric concept car called the Concept EQA. The company claims the car has a 271 PS/499 Nm making electric motor which sends power to all four wheels.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #EQA #GLA #GLE #GLS #GT 63 #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

